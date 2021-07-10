Sheridan clinic to address low vaccine numbers in northern Hamilton Co.

Health officials say considerably fewer people are getting vaccinated in the northern, more rural area of Hamilton County.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Hamilton County Health Department will open a new vaccine clinic at Sheridan High School on Tuesday, July 13. The new clinic is designed to help boost the number of fully vaccinated residents in northern Hamilton County.

“When we break our vaccination numbers down by zip code, we see considerably fewer people getting vaccinated in the northern, more rural area of our county,” said Chris Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Department. “We hope the convenience of having a clinic closer to those residents, open during evening and weekend hours, will encourage more families to get vaccinated.”

Hamilton County is the second-most vaccinated county in the state with nearly 69% of its residents 12 years and older now fully vaccinated. However, a closer look into those statistics reveals a discrepancy between the northern and southern halves of the county. Only 39% of residents in the 46031 zip code representing the Atlanta area, 45% of the residents in the 46069 zip code representing Sheridan, and 46% of residents in the 46030 zip code representing Arcadia are fully vaccinated.

“The numbers shouldn’t surprise us,” Walker added. “There are 51 vaccination sites in Hamilton County, but only two north of State Road 32. We’re hoping this pop-up clinic will help alleviate that.”

There is no registration for the Sheridan clinic. Walk-ins are welcome and encouraged. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered which requires two doses. The clinic will be open during the following dates and times:

Tuesday, July 13 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 22 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.