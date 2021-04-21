Cincinnati Reds to increase capacity at Great American Ball Park

More fans will be in the stands at the Great American Ball Park beginning April 30.

INDIANAPOLIS — Capacity at the Great American Ball Park will increase from 30 percent to 40 percent beginning April 30.

The Cincinnati Reds made the announcement on Wednesday following new public health orders regarding outside events from the Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine.

The new protocols allow outdoor sporting events to have 'mixed pods' that consist of multiple groups from separate parties. The parties can have a maximum of 10 people who are spaced six feet from another 'mixed pod.'

“The Reds are encouraged by this news and will continue to follow the guidelines set by our state,” said Reds President and Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini. “We are going to be choiceful as we add seats, keeping the safety of fans as our top priority. We believe this is the right approach as we mirror what is happening throughout the state.”

The expanded capacity will take effect for games beginning April 30. All fans currently holding tickets to those games will be contacted via email over the next two weeks with more information.

“We are very pleased with our fans’ compliance to our safety protocols at the ballpark,” said Tim O’Connell, vice president of ballpark operations. “Operationally it is our preference to add capacity in smaller increments like this, as the state permits.”