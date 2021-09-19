Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

The comedian has previously said he was vaccinated. In May, he called himself “Two-shots Rock” before clarifying that he received the one-shot J&J vaccine.

NEW YORK — Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.”

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on “The Tonight Show” in May, he called himself “Two-shots Rock” before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

