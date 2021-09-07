Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to require visitors 2 and older to wear masks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will require all guests, who are 2 and older, to wear masks indoors beginning Sept. 8. The change was made due to rising case numbers in the state.
Masks worn indoors will have to cover a person's nose and mouth. Masks are not required outdoors in the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience.
People who do not comply with the mask requirement will be asked to leave.
The museum will continue more rigorous cleaning throughout the building. It is also operating at reduced capacity to allow for more social distancing.
You can find more information on The Children's Museum of Indianapolis by clicking here.
