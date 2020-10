Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Monday morning via Twitter.

OTTAWA, ON — Non-essential traffic between the US and Canada has been put on hold once again due to COVID-19.

Travel between the two countries has been shutdown since March because of the pandemic. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says non-essential traffic will remain restricted through November 21.

New procedures were put in place earlier this month by the Canadian government to allow some extended family members, international students, and people with compassionate reasons to cross the border.