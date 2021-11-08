Brownsburg Schools to withdraw mask mandate after fall semester

Students will not be required to wear a mask when they return to school in January.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg students will no longer be required to wear a face mask when they return to school after the holidays.

The district's Board of School Trustees voted Monday to withdraw the mask mandate for all students, effective Dec. 20, 2021. Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a message the window will give parents of children ages 5 to 11 the chance to get their children fully vaccinated, if they choose, by the time the district returns to class on Jan. 4, 2022.

Brownsburg's last day of classes before winter break is Dec. 17, 2021.