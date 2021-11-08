Brownsburg Schools to withdraw mask mandate after fall semester

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg students will no longer be required to wear a face mask when they return to school after the holidays.
The district's Board of School Trustees voted Monday to withdraw the mask mandate for all students, effective Dec. 20, 2021. Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a message the window will give parents of children ages 5 to 11 the chance to get their children fully vaccinated, if they choose, by the time the district returns to class on Jan. 4, 2022.
Brownsburg's last day of classes before winter break is Dec. 17, 2021.
Snapp said cases of coronavirus and quarantines were up slightly in elementary schools in the district after the first full week of school following fall break, from three cases to four. Brownsburg High School, which had four cases and Brownsburg Middle School, which had two, saw their first cases that impacted students since fall break.