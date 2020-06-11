Brown County the only county in Indiana with minimal COVID spread

Brown County reports just 179 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic with three deaths and a positivity rate around three percent.

NASHVILLE, Ind — A gorgeous weekend will bring thousands of people to Nashville to enjoy the beauty and charm of Brown County.

So far, Brown County is charmed when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. Despite all the visitors in the fall, Brown County is the only county in the state in blue on the COVID-19 map. That indicates minimal community spread.

"Our county population to me is doing the right thing," said Corey Frost, Brown County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Public Health. "We're being very careful with hand sanitizing - standard precautions, wearing masks, social distancing. We're also staying home when we're sick. Brown County, you have to remember, we social distance as a lifestyle."