Bill protecting businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits signed by governor

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would provide protection for businesses, organizations and individuals against COVID-related lawsuits was signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Senate Bill 1 gives organizations and individuals immunity from civil liability for damages if someone is exposed to COVID-19 on their property or during an activity they organized.

Manufacturers of personal protective equipment would also be protected from civil lawsuits if someone gets COVID-19 while they had been wearing the equipment.

The liability protection would not cover gross negligence or purposely disregarding consequences by the organization or individual. The bill would also protect against harm relating to COVID-19, which includes circumstances in hospitals.

Holcomb released a statement after signing the bill:

“The pandemic has affected Hoosier businesses, schools and others in ways no one could have foreseen just one year ago. To aid in the state’s recovery, I made providing assurances that they will not have to live and work in fear of frivolous lawsuits a part of my Next Level Agenda. Most Hoosier businesses and other organizations are making good faith attempts to protect their customers and employees, because it is the right thing to do and it makes for better business in the long run. I want to thank lawmakers for rapidly passing this key piece of legislation and sending it to my desk for signature.”