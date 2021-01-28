x
Bill protecting businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits passed by state Senate

The bill gives organizations and individuals immunity from civil liability for damages if someone is exposed to COVID-19 on their property or during an activity.
Credit: Allen Carter
Sign for face masks posted on a business in Monroe County.

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would provide protection for businesses, organizations and individuals against COVID-related lawsuits is moving to the Indiana House after being passed by the Senate.

Senate Bill 1 gives organizations and individuals immunity from civil liability for damages if someone is exposed to COVID-19 on their property or during an activity they organized.

Manufacturers of personal protective equipment would also be protected from civil lawsuits if someone gets COVID-19 while they had been wearing the equipment. 

The liability protection would not cover gross negligence or purposely disregarding consequences by the organization or individual. The bill would also protect against harm relating to COVID-19, which includes circumstances in hospitals.

Credit: WTHR
An Indianapolis business alerts customers entering that masks are required.

"SB 1 acts as a precautionary measure to help protect Hoosiers and stimulate the safe reopening of our economy," said State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper). "Indiana businesses, organizations and individuals have all made sacrifices during the pandemic for the good of our state and they should not have to operate in fear of a COVID-19 lawsuit."

The bill will now go to the Indiana House of Representatives.

