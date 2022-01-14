BBB warns of scam COVID test kits, testing sites

The Better Business Bureau is looking into reports that scammers are using personal information gathered from look-a-like COVID testing sites.

INDIANAPOLIS — Scammers are taking advantage of how hard it is to get your hands on at-home COVID test kits or to make an appointment to be tested.

13News has learned of reports of counterfeit at-home tests that are being sold and testing websites popping up that can't be trusted.

If you're buying an at-home test, you should only buy FDA-approved testing kits. If you're scheduling an appointment, beware of look-a-like websites when you make your appointment online. You should only get tested at authorized testing sites or health centers.

The Better Business Bureau says there have been so-called testing sites that are taking more than just nasal swabs. People never get their results, because the site was actually after the personal information of the person making the appointment.

"They are asking for your Social Security number, sometimes they are trying to get ahold of your Medicare or information that they can then use for other scams in the future, so you just want to be really careful," said Jennifer Adamany with the BBB Serving Central Indiana. "It's perfectly fine if you want to ask them why they are asking for that particular information."