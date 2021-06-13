Beshear: Kentucky succeeded by putting science over politics

Beshear said combating the coronavirus required collective efforts of Democrats and Republicans.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is declaring his state’s deadly fight against COVID-19 a "success story" as he ends most pandemic restrictions.

In an interview with the Associated Press, the Democratic governor said Friday the credit goes to putting science ahead of politics. Beshear later signed a new executive order keeping mask requirements in place only in certain high-risk settings like public transit, long-term care and health facilities.

"COVID-19 remains deadly. Our war against it is not yet won. But after more than 15 months of struggle and sacrifice, we can also say this: While COVID-19 remains a threat, we are no longer in crisis," Beshear said.

Beshear also expressed frustration Friday that mask mandates meant to slow the virus’ spread became a "question of liberty."

Just one day before the governor ended most COVID-19 restrictions, the Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments in a lawsuit challenging new laws aimed at limiting Gov. Andy Beshear’s authority to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Beshear's legal team argued without his executive orders, case numbers and deaths in Kentucky would have been much higher, like in other states.

"It was because of strong executive action and having the courage to use it as well as the shared sacrifice of so many Kentuckians who understood the gravity of what we have faced," Beshear said.

He said combating the coronavirus required collective efforts of Democrats and Republicans, offering a lesson to move beyond the partisan strife.

