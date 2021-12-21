Local, national pharmacies see spike in demand for at-home COVID tests

CVS and Walgreens are limiting purchases, while local pharmacies are having trouble keeping the tests in stock.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're having trouble getting your hands on an at-home COVID test, you're not alone.

Independent and national pharmacies are having trouble keeping pace with demand for at-home COVID tests.

CVS and Walgreens are now limiting customer purchases. Local pharmacists like John Cowan with Cowan Drugs and Parkside Pharmacy said people are constantly calling for the tests.

"All at once with the numbers going up, we're selling them left and right," Cowan said. "We can't keep them in stock."

Cowan said he's now getting a new shipment of tests every three or four days.

In Brownsburg, Julie Acra, owner of Blue River Pharmacy, only had one $36 rapid at-home test left when 13News spoke to her Tuesday afternoon.

"We sold 12 of them in the first hour that we were open," Acra said. "This is the last one that we have and we're saving it for somebody."

She said only one of the four wholesalers she works with are stocking and shipping tests right now.

It's a nationwide issue. CVS said Tuesday it's limiting online and in-store purchases to six tests per customers. The pharmacy chain offers five different types of at home tests.

Walgreens told CNBC it's limiting sales to four at-home tests per customer.

Pharmacists said demand spiked after Thanksgiving, when new COVID cases climbed.

Next month, it should be easier to get the tests when the Biden Administration says it will start sending them to American homes for free. However, that will happen after the holidays.