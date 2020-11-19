Aria Diagnostics launches saliva COVID-19 test

The new test gives people a way to avoid the discomfort of the invasive nasopharyngeal swab.

INDIANAPOLIS — Aria Diagnostics has introduced a new way to test for COVID-19, and it's perfect for those who struggle with the discomfort of the invasive nasal swab.

The laboratory announced Thursday it has created a self-administered PCR COVID-19 test that collects saliva as opposed to nasal swab samples.

"For the past 6 weeks, we have been collecting saliva utilizing this breakthrough "Quicksal" technology, which uses a unique, patent-pending rinse to stimulate the production of adequate fresh saliva needed to test for the SARS-CoV-19 virus that is responsible for COVID-19," said Aria Diagnostics President. "This new method also stabilizes the collected specimen in ways that had been unable to be achieved through prior saliva collection methods, providing the necessary conditions to accurately detect the presence or absence of the virus."

With this new type of test, patients swish around a mouth rinse in their mouths before spitting it into a collection tube — a much more comfortable option than spiraling a nasopharyngeal swab around the nostrils. While Aria noted the nasopharyngeal swab is still the "gold standard" for collecting samples, it said the new saliva test is a reliable, more comfortable option.

Aria is bringing the new type of tests to its drive-thru testing sites, so patients can get tested without ever having to leave their car.

Aria also offers a three-in-one-stop testing opportunity for the public to get tested for COVID-19, the flu and strep throat all in one place and at one time. Results for the flu and strep tests are delivered in 15 minutes or less, while results from the COVID-19 tests are ready within 48 hours.