Are kids really learning from eLearning? One Marion County school district says yes

Wayne township schools "Wayne at Home" program is working better than many expected.

INDIANAPOLIS — The longer this pandemic continues, the longer tens of thousands of Indiana students will be eLearning from home.

Is it working? Are kids learning or falling behind. One Marion County school has some promising answers.

Sarah Archer is in a classroom by herself. She's behind a desk full of computer monitors connected to 28 5th graders who are working and learning from home.

"I would say that the kids are resilient and it's working the best it can," Archer said.

Wayne township schools "Wayne at Home" program is working better than many expected.

"Our virtual students are doing quite well," said Superintendent Dr. Jeff Butts.

As well, he explained, as students learning in classrooms.

"In fact our students are not losing what they have learned," Butts said. "They are not learning as much currently as what they would be in a traditional school year."

Since the start of the pandemic the school district has invested heavily in remote learning. Wayne township schools hired an additional 18 elementary school teachers and spent $1.3 million on computers and other technology.

Teachers re-worked their curriculums and teaching styles.

"I will tell you it is night and day from when we started," Archer said. "Kiddos are engaged. Kiddos are getting as much as possible."

But kids with disabilities, unstable home lives, or struggling with English are struggling even more.

Alicia Erwin oversees the remote learning program with its 79 teachers and 1,900 students..

"It is not working for all families, but we are working as a school district and a team to support all of our families to make this successful," Erwin said.

In Archer's classroom, there are racks full of winter coats for families who need them. Some of her 5th grade students must look after younger siblings, causing her to be flexible.

"They might need 10 or 30 minutes to stop to go feed their brothers or sisters lunch. Come back and we'll figure that math assignment out later," she said.