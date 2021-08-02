Anderson schools quarantine more than 100 students because of COVID cases

Anderson is "mask optional" this year, meaning masks are encouraged but not required.

ANDERSON, Ind. — There's already a surge in COVID cases less than a week into the school year in Anderson.

The district started back to class last Wednesday, and by Monday, had to quarantine six classrooms in four different schools because students may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Parents got phone calls or messages letting them know their children have to quarantine at home with virtual learning for ten days.

Anderson Community Schools learned about the first positive case on Friday. Then five more classrooms got quarantined on Monday.

This affects well over 100 kids at Anderson Intermediate, Eastside Elementary, Valley Grove Elementary and 10th Street Elementary.

Anderson is "mask optional" this year, meaning masks are encouraged but not required. School leaders say even with the spike in cases, there's no plan yet to change that.

But some parents say a surge in cases so early should raise a red flag. Taylor Garrett's third grader got sent home today.

"This is the fourth day of school and he's being sent home. It just makes me feel a little more nervous about the no mask situation. I think that we kind of removed that a little too soon. I think that students, students and staff should still be wearing masks in the classroom, I don't think it should be an optional decision there," Garrett said.

Several Anderson High School students have also tested positive for Covid-19 and are now in quarantine.

At the high school level, Anderson Schools decides who has to quarantine by conducting contact tracing.

In elementary and intermediate schools, entire classrooms get quarantined since they're with each other all day. The hope is it will help stop the spread.

Anderson Schools would not share the total number of positive cases right now, saying that will come out on their dashboard on Friday. Last Friday, they had 11 positive cases, just a few days into the school year.