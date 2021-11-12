Amid high demand, local health departments run out of pediatric COVID vaccine

Some local clinics are running low on the pediatric coronavirus vaccine. Others are completely out.

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than a week, some health departments are running low on the pediatric version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Others are completely out.

Health officials in Madison and Boone counties confirmed earlier this week they used up the last doses for kids 5-11 and are now advising parents to find clinics outside of their counties until they can get more.

Other health departments are also feeling the shortage. Hamilton County health officials said their supply is very limited.

“We had an initial allotment of 300 doses, which we went through very rapidly," said Hamilton County Health Department's Christian Walker. "We were able to get some additional doses from the Indiana Department of Health, and by the time we closed down today, we should’ve given about a thousand doses."

Walker said Monday they were expecting another shipment but didn't know how many doses would arrive. That’s why he said their clinics were only accepting kids with appointments, aiming to have enough doses to not turn away anyone.

“12 and up are eligible to do walk-ins, however, until we can get that supply of the pediatric vaccine up there, right now we are doing appointments only for that age group,” Walker said.

The Boone County Health Department is OUT of Pfizer COVID vaccines for 5-11 year olds. We'll update you as soon as we get more. Posted by Boone County Health Department on Tuesday, November 9, 2021

With the vaccine supply being tight, Walker suggests parents find appointments wherever they can, even if it’s outside of their town or county. Hamilton County has 35 clinics offering the pediatric vaccine.

“It’s going to take a little work on the parents’ part to find those, but if they can get them, by all means grab that appointment and get those kiddos taken care of,” said Walker.

On Thursday, Marion County health officials said they were not worried about their vaccine supply, after opening a kids-only clinic on the west side. So far, they have vaccinated more than 800 young Hoosiers.

“Right now, we seem to be OK with the supplies that are being provided to us,” said Dr. Virginia Caine.

To know whether a clinic offers the pediatric vaccine, look for a red marker on the state’s vaccine website. You can also check if walk-in appointments are available, but remember, it is best to schedule one if you can.

The pediatric clinic in Marion County is located at 3685 Commercial Drive.

The clinic will be open from 3-7 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, November 11

Monday, November 15

Wednesday, November 17

Thursday, November 18

Monday, November 22

Monday, November 29

Wednesday, December 1

Thursday, December 2