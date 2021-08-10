American Airlines sets deadline for US-based employees to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The letter sent to team members on Oct. 6 said failure to comply with the requirement will result in termination from the company.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadline is now in place for all U.S.-based team members of American Airlines to submit proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a letter acquired by WCNC Charlotte, the deadline to submit proof of full vaccination is no later than Wednesday, Nov. 24. American, being classified as a government contractor, is required to follow the federal vaccine mandate that was put in place by President Joe Biden in September.

The company says most team members will have to resubmit their vaccine record. The exception is crew members. That is because their records are already on file because American is required to retain them for international travel purposes. All other team members will have to resubmit vaccination records.

The company said they will be in touch to begin the next steps for people who who fail to provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 24.

"To be clear, if you fail to comply with the requirement, the result will be termination from the company," read a portion of the letter.

The federal vaccine mandate allows for vaccine exemptions to be granted in two situations.

Individuals with a medical disability that prevents them from getting a COVID-19 vaccine. This requires a signed statement from a doctor or licensed professional Individuals with a sincerely held religious belief that keeps them from getting the vaccine

Pilots and flight attendants should continue to submit new vaccine records through Comply365, according to American. The company said all other team members will submit records through a newly created web portal. Team members will be asked to provide their AA ID and password to sign in. Records must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. (CT) on Nov. 24.

The company will be providing an extra day of vacation pay and $50 in Nonstop Thanks points to U.S.-based mainline team members who have not already received the vaccine incentive and who submit proof of full vaccination by the deadline.

