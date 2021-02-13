Air traffic controllers make case for moving up on the COVID-19 vaccine priority list

In Indiana, vaccinations are restricted to certain ages and groups, including healthcare workers and first responders.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than a million people across the country are getting their COVID-19 shots every day. But there's still a lot of people waiting for their turn. Not everyone is eligible yet.

In Indiana, vaccinations are restricted to certain ages and groups, including healthcare workers and first responders. Others are making the case they, too, should be on the priority list, including air traffic controllers.

Marc Schneider, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association in Indianapolis, said those working in the control tower at the Indianapolis International Airport, guide 500 flights a day, including those flights delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to Indiana.

"There are 500 air traffic controllers in the state and each is a key part of the supply chain for the vaccine," said Schneider. "We're no more important than a teacher, a doctor or your grandmother, but the simple fact is if we fail, the vaccine is not going to get to any of those people."

He said making matters worse? A quarter of his air traffic controllers have been out with COVID-19.

"We've had to shut down hundreds of thousands of miles of air space, because when we lose controllers we can't provide the service in those areas," he said.

Schneider said he's called the governor's office more than a dozen times. He's also called the Indiana Department of Health, but has yet to get any answers on when air traffic controllers might be eligible for the vaccine.

When 13News contacted the governor's office, a spokesperson referred us to Wednesday's COVID briefing. There was no specific reference to air traffic controllers, but Dr. Lindsay Weaver, the state's chief medical officers said they continue to "use data to inform our eligibility guidelines."

She also said that currently means vaccinating those "at particular risk of severe illness or death (from COVID-19) based on the latest evidence."