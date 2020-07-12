'A Kid Again' event brings holiday cheer to hundreds of families

The event at Conner Prairie hosted kids who have been in quarantine because of health conditions.

FISHERS, Ind — The pandemic has stopped many things this year, but not the holiday spirit for children.

On Sunday, the Indiana Chapter of A Kid Again invited hundreds of children with life-threatening health conditions to Conner Prairie to experience Christmas cheer.

These kids have been quarantined for months because they're at high-risk for coronavirus.

"It's very nice to be out and about, to see people even if we don't get to be super close to them, at least we can interact some," said parent Katie Chevrier. "And just be out of the house is a great thing for us to make it a little more normal."