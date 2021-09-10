x
Coronavirus

84 Purdue students face discipline for ignoring COVID-19 testing requirement

A majority of Purdue students are in compliance with the Protect Purdue guidelines.
Credit: WTHR
A "Protect Purdue" sign hangs on the Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering at Purdue University.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University said Friday that 84 students are receiving disciplinary action for failing to comply with the Protect Purdue COVID-19 surveillance testing requirement.

Three weeks into the semester, the university released an update that showed the vast majority of students are in compliance and meeting the Protect Purdue guidelines by either uploading their vaccine status or submitting to regular surveillance testing.   

After the first week of testing, the university reported more than 700 students were out of compliance. But the school said ongoing communication with students in that group has resulted in a majority uploading their vaccine documentation or fulfilling their testing requirement.

Those students facing discipline were deemed to be out of compliance after ignoring a prior warning.  

