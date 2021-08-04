82 IPS students quarantined after being exposed to staff member with COVID-19

IPS said the students came in contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools informed parents of 82 fourth graders at Lew Wallace Elementary that their students came in close contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

IPS said the students must quarantine for 14 days, but e-learning along with their class and independent learning will continue with IPS-issued student devices.

IPS continues to require students and staff to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. IPS returned to class on Monday, Aug. 2.