2 Indy bars ordered to shut down for public health violations

The Marion County Public Health Department has suspended licenses for two Indianapolis establishments for violating public health orders.

Casba Bar and After 6 have been ordered to shut down immediately after the health department said the bars made repeated violations that put the community's health at risk.

"For the last year, we have worked closely with our business partners to help them operate safely within the constraints of public health orders aimed at combating the COVID-19 pandemic," said Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine. "We have worked hard to balance the importance of protecting the health of our residents with protecting our economy, and the decision to close these establishments was not made lightly. But after these significant and repeat violations, these license suspensions are necessary for the health of our community."

The health department said Casba Bar was in violation of the current emergency public health order and also violated a risk mitigation plan earlier in March. The violations included:

Inadequate social distancing space

Having no seated service

Not enforcing mask mandate

Casba had its license suspended and was given a risk mitigation plan earlier this year. In order to reopen, the bar will need to submit another plan that outlines steps it will take to protect customers.

MCPHD said After 6 was using an illegal, non-licensed caterer and violated public health orders. After 6's violations included were the same as Casba's:

