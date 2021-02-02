'With age comes wisdom and more importantly a COVID-19 vaccination': 13News reporter shares experience getting COVID-19 vaccine

Rich Van Wyk signed up right away and got his shot in the arm Tuesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 750,000 thousand Hoosiers have received COVID-19 vaccinations.

About one third of them got their second dose and are considered fully protected from the virus.

13News reporter Rich Van Wyk is one of those people.

At 65 years old, he became eligible to be vaccinated Monday morning. Van Wyk signed up right away and got his shot in the arm Tuesday morning.

He was the first person in the newsroom to be vaccinated and shared his experience with us.

13News anchor Anne Marie Tiernon asked Van Wyk, "Was it different being on the patient side after you've been reporting on it all this time?"

"For weeks, I've been telling people the studies show it is immensely effective. It is immensely safe. There are very few side effects. Everything is going wonderfully. [...] It was like getting a flu shot," Van Wyk said.

Got my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this morning. No big deal. In and out in 30 minutes. That includes the 15 spent under observation for possible side effects @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/WnPtIzow1z — Rich Van Wyk (@VanwykWTHR) February 2, 2021

A word of advice:

"If you need an appointment. Get online. Be patient. Pick a place that is a little bit out of the way and not the first place you think of going. They may have more open slots than a very popular place. You don't know," Van Wyk said.