122 employees test positive for COVID-19 at 2 new In-N-Out Colorado locations

COLORADO, USA — An outbreak at Colorado's two new In-N-Out locations has continued to grow.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said a total of 122 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

In-N-Out Burger opened at 14160 E. Alameda Avenue in Aurora and 1840 Democracy Point in Colorado Springs in November and have been experiencing long lines since opening.

Both restaurants have one drive-thru lane, with seating for 74 guests, although indoor dining is currently unavailable.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.