Virginia Dixon is a veteran living at the North Carolina State Veterans Home. She was the first person at the center to get the vaccine.

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Just one day after her 101st birthday, Virginia Dixon became one of the first people in North Carolina to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dixon is a veteran living at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain. She was the first person at the center to get the vaccine Tuesday morning.

Dixon was born December 29, 1919 in Cherokee, NC in the Cherokee Nation. She is one of 10 children.

As a member of the Army, Dixon served as a nurse in WW2 and the Korean Conflict. She also served as a nurse at Walter Reed during WW2.

Dixon met her husband at Fort Benning in Georgia and was married in 1953. The couple had two children together, a son and a daughter.

After raising her children, she returned to work as a nurse at a rehabilitation center in Black Mountain, NC.