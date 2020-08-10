Community Health Systems to pay $5 million over data breach

Exposed in the breach were the names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, phone numbers and addresses of patients.

INDIANAPOLIS — A $5 million judgement has been reached against Community Health Systems over a 2014 data breach.

Exposed in the breach were the names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, phone numbers and addresses of patients. At the time, CHS owned, leased or operated 206 affiliated hospitals around the country.

The data breach impacted around 6.1 million patients, including 527,811 from Indiana. Under the agreement, Indiana will receive $300,831.

“We must hold companies accountable for protecting Hoosier consumers’ personal information,” said Attorney General Curtis Hill. “Companies must follow the proper procedures and protocols to prevent data breaches and safeguard individual privacy.”