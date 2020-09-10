Community Health Network offering free flu shots

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 is still alive and well, which is why is it especially important to get a flu shot this year to protect yourself from other illnesses and a weakened immune system.
Community Health Network is doing its part to make sure the public is protected by offering free flu shots. The shots are available on a first come, first served basis and supplies are limited.
Here is when and where Hoosiers can get their vaccines:
- Oct. 12-16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Community Hospital East (1500 N. Ritter Ave.) main lobby
- Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Community Cancer Center North (7979 N. Shadeland Ave.) and Community Hospital South (1402 E. County Line Road)
The Oct. 24 locations are drive-thru opportunities in conjunction with drug take-back events.