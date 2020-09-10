Community Health Network offering free flu shots

COVID-19 isn't going anywhere, but Community Health Network is making sure the public can protect themselves from the flu.

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 is still alive and well, which is why is it especially important to get a flu shot this year to protect yourself from other illnesses and a weakened immune system.

Community Health Network is doing its part to make sure the public is protected by offering free flu shots. The shots are available on a first come, first served basis and supplies are limited.

Here is when and where Hoosiers can get their vaccines:

Oct. 12-16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Community Hospital East (1500 N. Ritter Ave.) main lobby

Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Community Cancer Center North (7979 N. Shadeland Ave.) and Community Hospital South (1402 E. County Line Road)