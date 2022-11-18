Community Health Network notifying patients about data breach

The hospital system discovered third-party tracking technologies on some of its websites.

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network is notifying patients of a possible data breach.

The hospital system discovered third-party tracking technologies on some of its websites, including the MyChart patient portal, and on some of its appointment scheduling sites.

Community claims it immediately began working with its service providers to disable and remove the tracking technologies.

The information that might have been transmitted through the third-party tracking includes: computer IP address; dates, times, and/or locations of scheduled appointments; health care provider information; type of appointment or procedure scheduled. The breach could also include communications made through MyChart, which might include first and last name and medical record number; information about insurance coverage; and the name of any MyChart account proxy.

Community said the data breach did not seem to include Social Security numbers, financial account numbers or debit/credit card information.

Potentially impacted patients will receive a letter from Community about what happened, actions Community has taken and what actions patients can take to help protect themselves from website tracking.