Children's Museum offering free flu shots for First Thursday Night visitors

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and Riley Hospital for Children are teaming up to offer free flu shots to visitors on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The first 500 visitors age 4 and older who go to the museum for First Thursday Night will be able to get a free flu vaccine between 4 and 8 p.m. Admission to the Children's Museum on First Thursday Night is just $5. Kids 2 and younger are free.
Medical professionals from Riley Hospital will be on hand to administer the vaccines.
All Children's Museum visitors 2 and older are required to wear masks unless they have a medical exemption.
Those hoping to get a flu shot should wear loose-fitting clothing to be able to easily receive the shot.