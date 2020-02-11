x
Children's Museum offering free flu shots for First Thursday Night visitors

The first 500 visitors to First Thursday Night on Nov. 5 can get a free flu vaccine.
Credit: Children's Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis and Riley Hospital for Children are teaming up to offer free flu shots to visitors on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The first 500 visitors age 4 and older who go to the museum for First Thursday Night will be able to get a free flu vaccine between 4 and 8 p.m. Admission to the Children's Museum on First Thursday Night is just $5. Kids 2 and younger are free.

Medical professionals from Riley Hospital will be on hand to administer the vaccines.

All Children's Museum visitors 2 and older are required to wear masks unless they have a medical exemption.

Those hoping to get a flu shot should wear loose-fitting clothing to be able to easily receive the shot.