Tips to protect yourself from frostbite, hypothermia during winter storm

With the winter storm expected to bring wind chills between -30 to -20, it's important to know the signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

INDIANAPOLIS — The upcoming winter storm will bring dangerously cold wind chills for around eight hours. They could drop to as low as 40 below zero.

With temperatures that cold, the risk of hypothermia and frostbite becomes very high.

In these conditions, exposed skin can become frostbitten in just 10 seconds. It's best to avoid going outside, but if you have to, be sure to dress appropriately.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing:

A scarf or knit mask that covers the face and mouth

Mittens or gloves

Water-resistant boots

A hat

A water-resistant coat

Several layers of loose-fitting clothing

Some body parts are more susceptible to frostbite than others. Pay special attention to keep your nose, ears, toes, cheeks, chin and fingers covered in warm, dry material.

Frostbite can cause a loss of feeling and color to affected areas and can permanently damage the body. In severe cases, amputation may be necessary.

Signs of frostbite include:

Redness or pain in any skin area

A white or grayish-yellow skin area

Skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

Numbness

Hypothermia is abnormally low body temperature. It happens with prolonged exposure to cold temperatures and can affect the brain, making it hard to think clearly.

Signs of hypothermia include:

Shivering

Exhaustion

Confusion

Fumbling hands

Memory loss

Slurred speech

Drowsiness

In infants, hypothermia can cause bright red, cold skin and very low energy.

Older adults with inadequate heating are at a high risk of hypothermia, in addition to babies who may be sleeping in cold rooms.