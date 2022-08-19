CDC: Indiana added to list in E. coli outbreak possibly connected to Wendy's sandwiches

The CDC reports 37 people infected in the outbreak in four states including Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio.

INDIANA, USA — Indiana is now part of an E. coli outbreak spiking in surrounding states, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC reports 37 people infected in the outbreak in four states including Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. Nine people have been hospitalized with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

A specific food has not been identified, but the CDC reports most of the sickened people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants before getting sick. Of the 26 people interviewed so far, 22 had eaten at Wendy's in the week prior to getting sick.

The CDC said Wendy’s is taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in the region. Wendy’s uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads.

Investigators are working to confirm whether romaine lettuce is the source of this outbreak, and whether romaine lettuce served at Wendy’s restaurants was served or sold at other businesses.

To prevent getting sick, the CDC recommends people follow four steps when handling and preparing food: clean, separate, cook and chill. Infections are commonly spread through contaminated food or water.

The CDC is asking those with symptoms of E. coli to write down the food they ate during the week of their sickness, report the illness to a local and state health department and answer questions from public health officials.

If you are experiencing any of these severe E. coli symptoms, please call a healthcare provider:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea that lasts more than three days and is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up

