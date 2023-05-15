'We have a lot of work to do' | Calls grow to ban harmful chemicals in personal care products

Because of demand for cleaner products, many retailers are being more transparent.

INDIANAPOLIS — As you put on your deodorant each morning, or dab on your perfume or cologne, are you confident the products you are using are not harmful to your health?

There is a growing push across the U.S. to get dangerous chemicals out of our beauty products.

13News talked with some experts in the field about why it's happening now and if it's really necessary.

About 10 years ago, Angie Auvil decided she wanted to know what was in the products her and her family put on their bodies every day.

From the makeup to the lotions, even the cleaning products her family used, Auvil was horrified to learn how many dangerous chemicals were in the products.

"Unknowingly, most Americans put toxic chemicals on their bodies every single day," Auvil said. "And it's not just women. Men wear deodorant, they wash their hair, they use facial products. All of those things can contain toxic chemicals. It doesn't matter about today or tomorrow or next week, but I think it's the build-up after decades that can have a huge impact on our overall health."

The Food and Drug Administration regulates products that we think of as makeup, such as lipstick, blush and foundation, under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The law does not require cosmetics to have FDA approval; it only requires them to be safe.

Auvil, who has lobbied for change in the cosmetic industry, says the U.S. is not doing enough.

"I became an accidental lobbyist. I said we have to use our collective voices for change. We used to smoke on airplanes. We used to not use seatbelts. But it took a compassionate group of people to change that," Auvil said.

"To give you context, the European Union bans 1,400 ingredients, Canada bans around 600 and the United States bans a little over 30, so we are woefully behind," Auvil said. "We have a lot of work to do."

The Environmental Working Group is a public watchdog organization whose mission is to inform consumers about the dangers of products. It cites 10 of the most dangerous chemicals to avoid, including parabens, phthalates, lead and formaldehyde.

"Lead in your lipstick, coal tar in your mascara. There are so many things that are just hidden in there," Auvil said.

Dermatologist Dr. Christopher Obeime recommends his patients read labels, but said the toxins are too small to be harmful.

"For example, talc, it's put in some products to help with moisture in the skin, but it is contaminated with asbestos and some lead in it, but the (American Academy of Dermatology) says they've looked at this, and that some of those impurities are in such minute quantities that they may not be significant for most people," Obeime said.

Because of demand for cleaner products, retailers are being more transparent.

Ulta is leading the industry in offering "Conscious Beauty" products and making it easier for customers to know what they are buying.

Ashley Rummel, a manager at Ulta Beauty, said it's amazing how many products are not available for customers concerned about the ingredients.

"We are getting women and men more than ever that want to know what's going on their face and skin," Rummel said. "They want to know how it's made, what ingredients are in their products and how it works. It's an investment in their health and skin, and it's a financial investment in the products."

As for Auvil, she knows the work is far from done. But she knows her focus, her 13- and 16-year-old daughters, are worth her efforts for change.

"I want to leave a legacy for them, that when they go to the stores in the future, they don't have to look for labels on the shelves to determine if its safe or not safe for them," Auvil said.

According to Auvil, you don't need to throw everything out and start from scratch, but maybe just start with something you are out of and make a change gradually.