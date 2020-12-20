Bloomington’s Catalent plays key role in producing Moderna vaccine

Catalent hopes to increase its production to one million doses a day.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Catalent’s Bloomington facility is playing a key role in the production and distribution of the Moderna vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company is producing 500,000 doses of the vaccine a day.

Friday, the FDA gave the green light to the Moderna vaccine to be used for emergency-approval.

Operation Warp Speed said they have six million doses ready to go.

Vice President Mike Pence toured the Bloomington facility on Tuesday.

“It is a medical miracle and it is in every sense a tribute to American ingenuity and American innovation,” VP Pence said.

Catalent employees are tasked with putting the vaccine into vials and packaging it for distribution. It will then be handed off to a different company that will oversee the delivery process.

UPS and FedEx will be taking it to more than 3,000 locations next week.

“We will have enough product to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of December. We believe we will have enough product to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of January,” said Alex Azar, Health & Human Services Secretary.

Catalent hopes to increase its production to one million doses a day. The 2,000 employees in Bloomington are working 24/7 to get that done.