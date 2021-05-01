Blood, plasma donors could win trip to Super Bowl LVI

Blood and plasma donations have have dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, when those donations are especially important.

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross and the NFL are teaming up to encourage people to donate blood and plasma during the month of January.

As COVID cases have risen across the country, so has the need for convalescent plasma and blood donations. Anyone who donates blood or plasma during the month of January will be automatically entered into a contest to win a trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2022.

Additionally, people who donate by Jan. 20 will also have the chance to win the Big Game at Home package, which includes a 65-inch TV and a $500 gift card for food and fun while watching the game at home.

There is especially a need for plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

"Blood and plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 may have the power to help critically ill patients currently battling the virus," said Dr. Erin Goodhue, Red Cross medical director of clinical services. "With hospital distributions for convalescent plasma increasing about 250% since October, these generous donations are vital in helping to save lives throughout the winter – a time that is often challenging to collect enough blood products for those in need."

The Red Cross said those who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their plasma that could give an ill COVID-19 patient's immune system the boost it needs to beat the virus.

To schedule a donation, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.