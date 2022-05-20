Officials warn that the Great Value black forest ham sold at Walmart stores in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio may not be fully cooked and should be thrown out.

OHIO, USA — A public health alert has been issued for ready-to-eat ham that was sold at Walmart stores in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

The alert, which comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, was activated since “the produce may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing."

The impacted product is Black Forest sliced ham, which was produced from April 28 through May 1. The one-pound packages are labeled as “Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added” with a best-if-used-by date of July 15, 2022. The product also has an “EST. 26C” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officials say these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. See photos below:

“The problem was discovered when the firm identified product that did not appear to be fully cooked, which prompted the establishment to perform an investigation and notify FSIS of their findings that the ham was underprocessed,” according to the health alert. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.”

This is not a recall, however, because it’s believed the product is no longer available for customers to buy.

