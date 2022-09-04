Avian flu detected in Johnson County

Officials said a backyard flock in Johnson County tested positive this week for avian flu.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Indiana — Cases of avian flu are now showing up in central Indiana.

A backyard flock in Johnson County tested positive this week. The birds infected include 41 chickens, ducks, and peafowl.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on avian flu affecting duck farms in Indiana.

The site is in quarantine while teams test nearby flocks to make sure it hasn't spread further to nearby areas.

Currently, the affected area in Johnson County does not include any large commercial operations.

The Board of Animal Health will be reaching out to residents near the Johnson County site to schedule testing of birds to ensure the virus is not present. Hobby poultry owners in Johnson County should contact BOAH at 317-544-2387 to schedule testing at no charge.

Avian influenza has been detected in three northern Indiana duck farms. It has also been found in six turkey farms in southern Indiana's Dubois and Greene counties. The birds at those turkey farms were destroyed.

So far this year, 24 states have found cases of bird flu affecting chickens, turkeys and ducks. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 36 bald eagles in 14 states have died from the virus since February.

Health officials say avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern, and no human cases have been detected in the U.S.