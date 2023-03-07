Rokita sends questions about gender-affirming care to Indiana health providers

Indiana AG Todd Rokita said he's seeking answers from several medical facilities over allegations of sterilization procedures on transgender children.

Rokita sent a letter to six medical providers, asking administrators to provide answers to a series of questions, including if they have performed surgeries on minors or prescribed them cross-sex hormones.

In the letter, Rokita also asks if the institution requires parental consent before initiating treatment.

The organizations the attorney general's office said it is concerned may be providing sex change procedures includes Eskenazi Hospital, IU Ball Memorial Hospital, IU School of Medicine, all Planned Parenthood centers in Indiana and Riley Hospital for Children, as well as Mosaic Health in Goshen.

Rokita's letter comes as lawmakers are trying to pass a ban on gender-affirming treatment on minors in Indiana.

The American Civil Liberties Union responded with a statement, saying the clinics provide necessary care to their patients and have no greater obligation to answer the questions. They went on to say they are concerned about the gender-affirming bill's restrictions and called Rokita's letter an attempt to validate the "discriminatory legislation."

IU Health Riley and IU Health Ball Memorial hospitals also issued a statement:

"IU Health has received the letter from the Office of Attorney General for the State of Indiana.