Ascension St. Vincent patient thriving with 'bionic' heart device

The LVAD — left ventricular assist device — is a mechanical pump that helps circulate blood out of the heart when someone's native heart can't keep up.

INDIANAPOLIS — Six and a half years ago, Drake Foster thought he was in good health.

"I was 21 years old, living a 21-year-old's life," Foster said. "I was pretty fit, did a manual labor job, and one day I just started feeling real, real sick."

He was short of breath and unable to sleep.

"We went to the urgent care in Lebanon and they told me that I had a heart rate of, I think it was 136 at the time," Foster said. "They came in, did a few more tests and told me that I had end-stage heart failure."

It's not something Foster ever expected, and he wasn't familiar with the solution doctors suggested.

"The first thing that came up was the LVAD, which I've never heard of before — didn't know anything about it," he said.

"These are mechanical pumps that basically help somebody's circulation out when their own native heart isn't able to keep up with their body's needs," said Ascension St. Vincent cardiologist Dr. Ashwin Ravichandran.

He said they typically don't install the devices in patients as young as Foster.

"It's open-heart surgery," Ravichandran said. "It's attached to the heart, where then the pump itself has a motor that sort of spins blood through it and then puts it out into the rest of the circulation. It's completely powered by an external power source because we need enough power to be able to power a device like that.”

Despite carrying a battery pack everywhere he goes, Foster said he's lived a normal life.

"I graduated from school. I started my career, which I've been there now five years. I work full-time, got married, bought a house and have a daughter," Foster said. "I mean, I've accomplished more with the LVAD than I did without it."

Now he's lined up for a heart transplant.

"I'm so used to having it, it's almost going to be a bigger adjustment to get used to not having it," Foster said.

When the LVAD is gone, his new appreciation for everything will stay.