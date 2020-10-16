Anthem provides free flu shots at Children's Museum

The first of six drive-through clinics begins today at noon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is sponsoring six drive-through flu clinics through the end of October at The Children's Museum in Indianapolis. Pharmacists will administer vaccinations at no cost.

The first clinic starts Friday, Oct. 16 beginning at noon. Here is a list of the other clinics on the schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 17

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Friday, Oct. 23

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 30

"Getting the flu shot this year is more important than ever, and October is the perfect time to do it," said Dr. Julie Keck, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medical Director. "Getting the flu weakens the body's defenses, making us more vulnerable to COVID-19. A flu shot can help decrease the risk of becoming sick with the flu by as much as 60 percent and is also a way to protect those around you including young children, older adults and those with chronic health conditions."

Flu shots will be available to anyone in the community over the age of 10, free of charge. If you have insurance, you are asked to bring your insurance card.

Some restrictions may apply. All CDC and local health department protocols will be followed, including social distancing and face masks.