American Red Cross offering chance to win Super Bowl trip for donating blood

INDIANAPOLIS — What better gift to give during the holidays than the gift of life? The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations as supplies have hit historic lows.
Those donating now through Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt.
Those donating in January will be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Details on those giveaways can be found here.
Upcoming blood drives
- Bartholomew County: Dec. 29 - 1-6 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 719 Fifth St., Columbus
- Delaware County:
- Dec. 22 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mitchell Early Childhood & Family center, 2809 W. Purdue Ave., Muncie
- Hamilton County:
- Dec. 28 - 2-7 p.m. at Billericay Park Multi-Purpose Community Building, 12690 Promise Road, Fishers
- Hancock County: Dec. 27 - 1-6 p.m. at Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield
- Hendricks County: Dec. 28 - 1-6 p.m. at Arbuckle Acres-Bundy Lodge, 7024 Lucas Drive, Brownsburg
- Johnson County:
- Dec. 27 - 2-6 p.m. at Johnson County Public Library Franklin Branch, 401 State St., Franklin
- Dec. 28 - noon-4 p.m. at Johnson County Public Library Trafalgar Branch, 424 S. Tower St., Trafalgar
- Marion County:
- Dec. 22 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis
- Dec. 23 - 10:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. at IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd., Indianapolis
- Dec. 27 - noon-5 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis
- Dec. 29 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis
- Dec. 30 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at IU health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd., Indianapolis
- Dec. 30 - noon-5 p.m. at North Willow Farms, 1635 Brewster Road, Indianapolis
- Monroe County:
- Dec. 22 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 N. Morton St., Bloomington
- Dec. 28 - 1-6 p.m. at Little Union Baptist Church, 5511 N. Brummetts Creek Road, Bloomington
- Dec. 29 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 N. Morton St., Bloomington
To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. There is no waiting period necessary after receiving a flu or COVID-19 vaccine. As long as donors have no symptoms, it is safe to donate.