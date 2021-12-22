American Red Cross offering chance to win Super Bowl trip for donating blood

Those donating now through Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt.

INDIANAPOLIS — What better gift to give during the holidays than the gift of life? The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations as supplies have hit historic lows.

Those donating in January will be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Details on those giveaways can be found here.

Upcoming blood drives

Bartholomew County: Dec. 29 - 1-6 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 719 Fifth St., Columbus

Dec. 29 - 1-6 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 719 Fifth St., Columbus Delaware County: Dec. 22 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Mitchell Early Childhood & Family center, 2809 W. Purdue Ave., Muncie

Hamilton County: Dec. 28 - 2-7 p.m. at Billericay Park Multi-Purpose Community Building, 12690 Promise Road, Fishers

Hancock County: Dec. 27 - 1-6 p.m. at Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield

Dec. 27 - 1-6 p.m. at Hancock County Fairgrounds, 620 Apple St., Greenfield Hendricks County: Dec. 28 - 1-6 p.m. at Arbuckle Acres-Bundy Lodge, 7024 Lucas Drive, Brownsburg

Dec. 28 - 1-6 p.m. at Arbuckle Acres-Bundy Lodge, 7024 Lucas Drive, Brownsburg Johnson County: Dec. 27 - 2-6 p.m. at Johnson County Public Library Franklin Branch, 401 State St., Franklin Dec. 28 - noon-4 p.m. at Johnson County Public Library Trafalgar Branch, 424 S. Tower St., Trafalgar

Marion County: Dec. 22 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis Dec. 23 - 10:45 a.m.-3:45 p.m. at IU Health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd., Indianapolis Dec. 27 - noon-5 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis Dec. 29 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1510 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis Dec. 30 - 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at IU health Methodist Hospital, 1701 Senate Blvd., Indianapolis Dec. 30 - noon-5 p.m. at North Willow Farms, 1635 Brewster Road, Indianapolis

Monroe County: Dec. 22 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 N. Morton St., Bloomington Dec. 28 - 1-6 p.m. at Little Union Baptist Church, 5511 N. Brummetts Creek Road, Bloomington Dec. 29 - 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bloomington Community RSMO, 401 N. Morton St., Bloomington

