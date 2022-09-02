American Diabetes Association to host in-person 2022 Indiana Step Out Walk

The walk will be held Sept. 10 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Diabetes Association will hold its 2022 Indiana Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes in person.

The walk will be held Sept. 10 at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

The event is free and open to the public, and there will be something fun for everyone at this family-friendly event:

featuring a bounce house, face painting, balloon hats and creations, and more Walk the casual 5K route, with plenty of rest stops for refueling, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

the casual 5K route, with plenty of rest stops for refueling, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Vendor Wellness Center providing information on health-related topics and products

providing information on health-related topics and products Food & Beverage will be provided for all participants

"Our vision is clear and I couldn't be prouder of the ADA mission: To prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. Together we can make a difference," said Mickey Anderson, regional vice president of CVS Health.