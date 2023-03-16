Alzheimer's in Indiana: New numbers predict the disease's future for Hoosiers

Of the more than 6.7 million Americans over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer's Disease, more than 110,000 are Hoosiers.

INDIANAPOLIS — There are more than 6.7 million Americans over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer's Disease. That's according to the latest data from the Alzheimer's Association.

The group released its 2023 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report on Wednesday, painting a picture of the disease's status and its potential future.

Of those more than 6.7 million patients, more than 110,000 are Hoosiers.

The latest data also shows more than 216,000 Hoosiers were caring for effected loved ones in 2022.

Dr. Nicole Purcell, a senior director with the Alzheimer's Association and practicing neurologist, says the number of caregivers is expected to grow.

"I think it's important to note that many of the caregivers are spouses of the effected individual," said Dr. Purcell. "They are generally the same age as the effected individual, so they may be experiencing difficulties with their health themselves."

Dr. Purcell says other at-home caregivers are often children of the effected person. That age range is often described as the "sandwich generation," because they are caring for their growing children and aging parents.

Experts at the Alzheimer's Association know caregiving is a difficult, and often thankless, job.

In 2022, unpaid Hoosier caregivers worked more than 321,000,000 unpaid hours, according to the latest report. That work totaled more than $5.1 billion in unpaid care.

Dr. Purcell wants Hoosier caregivers to know they are not alone.

In fact, the Alzheimer's Association has a free helpline available at 1-800-272-3900. Dr. Purcell says it is staffed with a trained team member 24/7 who is ready to provide assistance.