Alzheimer's Foundation of America to host nationwide virtual walk

INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will be holding a nationwide Virtual Alzheimer's Walk. It will begin on Oct. 30 and run throughout November.

"This virtual walk allows individuals across the country to come together for a common purpose – to join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease," said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA president & CEO. "The goal is to raise Alzheimer's awareness and funds to further the fight against Alzheimer's disease in their communities. We invite everyone to get involved. Every step counts!"

Participants can walk from wherever they are, at their own pace, for however long they would like, or organize their own teams. They will be able to track their progress on their page as they walk, and invite others to support them.

Proceeds raised through the virtual walk will go to support AFA's programs and services to help families impacted by Alzheimer's. Those services include free daily virtual activity programming, AFA's Helpline, support groups, educational initiatives and more. Proceeds will also go towards research for a cure.