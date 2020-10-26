Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter holding virtual fundraiser

The event includes a silent auction and chance for attendees to use their devices to donate toward the mission.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting the 29th annual Chocolate Sunday champagne brunch virtually this year. It will be held Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. Funds raised during the event will help support the care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The event includes a silent auction and Fund the Mission, where attendees are invited to use their devices to donate toward the mission. Auction items include: a week away at a private home in Cape Coral, Florida; a golf package with access to some of the top golf courses in the state, overnight stays at golf resorts such as Belterra Casino and French Lick Resort and various golf items; a bottle of hard-to-find 15 year Pappy Van Winkle bourbon; and an Indy 500 race day package featuring four grandstand tickets, silver badges with pre-race credentials and a parking pass.

“While we will miss seeing everyone in-person at Chocolate Sunday this year, the safety of our staff, volunteers and supporters is our top priority,” said Kristy Garcia, manager of relationship events. “The good news is that there are advantages to the virtual format. In recent years, the event has been sold out, but this year, there is no limit to how many people can attend. It will also be easier than ever for people from across the state to join us.”

There will also be a discussion on the latest Alzheimer’s and dementia research and the impact the disease has on families.