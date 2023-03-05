Adderall shortage impacting Hoosier families, pharmacies

In October, the FDA confirmed a nationwide shortage of Adderall.

GREENFIELD, Indiana — Millions of children are diagnosed with ADHD, and right now, the most common drug to treat it, Adderall, is in an ongoing shortage that has many Hoosier families scrambling.

13News spoke with pharmacists in Greenfield who said they're currently working with school social workers who are trying to help families search for the medication.

"I haven't had generic Adderall in a large supply in about seven to eight months," said Dr. Riley Warren, with Medicap Pharmacy.

One option Warren recommends is switching to brand name drugs, but that can be tricky.

"Those immediate release tablets usually have a lot of ups and downs. But at times, that is what's available, so immediate release tablets are better," Warren said. "Ritalin is sometimes better, but really, there are a lot of brand names options that are out there. Finding the right one is something I encourage parents to have a really good relationship with their pediatrician."

Warren said those brand name medications can run $200 to $300 a month, depending on insurance. She said another option is using a copay assistance card.

"So, if your kid is not on Medicaid, you would probably be eligible for a copay assistance card. Unfortunately, a lot of those have limits, so you might only save $60 to $90 a month, but it is at least something," Warren said.