Health

8th annual Monumental Yoga returns Saturday

Credit: VadimGuzhva - stock.adobe.com
Cropped image of young woman and her little daughter doing yoga together at home

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 4,000 people are expected as the 8th annual Monumental Yoga returns to Monument Circle on Saturday.

It serves as a fundraiser in support of the Indy Yoga Movement, an Indianapolis nonprofit with a mission to empower youth by offering yoga and mindfulness in schools.

People attending will also be able to support 60 local artisans in the Vendor Village and join in yoga classes throughout the afternoon.

The event begins at 2 p.m. with people able to check out the Vendor Village. Then at 5 p.m., everyone will gather for a community yoga class.

People will need to register for the event ahead of time and bring their own yoga mat and water bottle.

People are asked to stay home if they feel sick or have symptoms of viral illness.

To register for Monumental Yoga, click here. To sign the participant waiver, click here

