76,000 Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Early on, the state had set a lofty goal, hoping to vaccinate all the state’s frontline health care workers and long-term care residents by the end of the month.

But there’s only two days left in December and state officials said Wednesday, while they are happy with the state’s progress, we’re not quite there yet.

“I am excited to share that as of data pulled yesterday morning nearly 76,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of the vaccine more than 106,000 Hoosiers have scheduled appointments for their first dose of vaccine and those numbers continue to grow,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lindsay Weaver said.

In all, the state expects to have received nearly 300,000 vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of the week. In addition, the state has set aside another 40,000 doses for nursing home residents.

Dr. Chris Weaver heads IU’s vaccination efforts. They’re about halfway through giving the first doses to their front line staff.

“I think in our system we’re somewhere in the 17,000 individuals vaccinated range,” Dr. Weaver said. “We’re flowing great we’re able to do about 2,500 a day across our sites.”

The holidays did slow things down. Aside from that the biggest challenge has just been managing the numbers and not letting any doses go to waste.

“We’re treating it like a very valuable commodity. None to be wasted,” Dr. Weaver said.

They’re hopeful they can now have staff vaccinated in the next three weeks, as the state works to figure out who comes next.