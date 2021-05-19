47-year-old central Indiana construction worker overcomes major heart issues

New Palestine construction worker Shawn Woods thought he was too young and in too good of shape to be having heart problems.

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — New Palestine construction worker Shawn Woods thought he was too young and in too good of shape to be having heart problems.

“I’m 47 and had been in really good health just because of construction,” Woods said.

But last year, Woods started to constantly feel tired and lethargic during the day.

“I was drinking three or four Red Bulls a day, a couple of 5-Hour Energies, and I was attributing it to getting older and being tired,” Woods said.

Then, two days before Christmas, Woods started experiencing discomfort on the left side of his chest.

“Just pressure,” Woods responded when asked to describe the pain. “Almost like you had run really fast, and you were physically exhausted and you can’t catch your breath, and the more that you started to breathe, the less air you take in. You just weren’t catching your breath. Then it would just slowly radiate up through the left part of my jaw. Those hypertensive crisis, those started to happen more and more.”

A hypertensive crisis is a severe increase in blood pressure that can lead to a stroke.

Over the next two weeks, it got worse and worse until Woods said he was experiencing chest pain every day.

So Woods got an EKG, which came back normal with no red flags. But then he shared his story with Dr. Jarrod Frizzell, a cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent.

“His story was really concerning to me,” Dr. Frizzell said. “He was having this pressure tightness when he was doing stuff. So we put him on a treadmill, and sure enough, he had the exact same symptoms he was having before.”

That treadmill stress test eventually lead to a starting discovery.

“Much to everyone's shock, frankly, he had blockages in all three of his main heart arteries,” Dr. Frizzell said. “And even though he's young, by far the best treatment for him was to get a bypass surgery of his heart arteries.”

Your risk for heart disease increases with age, especially for people above the age of 65.

After Woods spoke to his wife, they both agreed heart by-pass surgery at just 47 years of age was the best course of action.

“It changed my life health-wise,” Woods said, getting emotional. “I think I was afraid that once I entered the system medically, that I'd be stuck in it. And I would always be on medication. And come to find out that the technology is with you.”

Is Woods proud that he faced his fears?

“Oh yeah, because I think most men are afraid to take that time out for themselves,” Woods said as he wiped away the tears. “Most men just don't want to deal with the fact that you're out of shape.”

But according to Dr. Frizzell, that treadmill stress test is not what saved Woods’ life.

“What saved Shawn’s life was Shawn,” Dr. Frizzell explains. “He listened to his body. He knew that something was wrong, and he sought help. I can brag all day about the wonderful nurses, techs, doctors, facilities that we have here at St Vincent, but this was all Shawn. He's the one that drove the train because he was concerned enough to initially come in.”

Woods says now he has a lot of his friends and construction co-workers coming up to him asking all kinds of questions about his symptoms and why he decided to go to the doctor.

“That's why I'm here: to tell other men don't be afraid of this process,” Woods said proudly. “I didn't have a heart attack. I didn't have a stroke. I didn't have a complete breakdown. I was able to catch that before.”

Woods had been a smoker for many years, and doctors at St. Vincent say that fact contributed to his heart problems.

Woods has quit smoking, he’s eating healthier and getting more exercise. And now five months after surgery, he’s back to working construction, but not on the east side of Indianapolis. He got a construction gig in Hawaii. So life is good for him and his entire family, who are there with him.