37th Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair starts Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — A big event starts Thursday and goes through the weekend: It's the 37th annual Indiana Black and Minority Health Fair.

The Indiana Department of Health is encouraging all Hoosiers to take advantage of the nearly $4,000 in free health screenings offered during the event, held at the Indiana Convention Center.

The theme of this year's health fair is Healthful Living, which focuses on prevention.

There's an opening ceremony around 3 p.m., and the fair runs Thursday from 4 through until 8 p.m..