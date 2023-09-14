32nd annual Indianapolis heart walk set for Saturday

The event at Victory Field celebrates survivors of heart disease and stroke.

INDIANAPOLIS — Survivors of heart disease and stroke will be gathering Saturday in Indianapolis for the 32nd annual Indianapolis Heart Walk.

The event at Victory Field celebrates survivors of heart disease and stroke and raises money to help with the ongoing battle.

There will be one-mile and three-mile walks, CPR training and a kids area.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and the walks begin at 10 a.m. All activities are free.

Participants are encouraged to register and fundraise at www.indyheartwalk.org.